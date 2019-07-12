Kids get up close with birds of prey

James Walmsley has been interested in birds since he learned about them in school.
The 6-year-old’s grandparents, Village of St. Charles residents Ian and Espi Walmsley, took him to the Camp Villages Roaming Raptors event Thursday at La Hacienda Recreation Center so he could learn more and get up close and personal with several birds of prey.
Camp Villages provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their family. The program, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosts about 4,000 children ranging in ages from 3 to 16 each summer, said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager and Camp Villages coordinator for the recreation department. The 19th Camp Villages summer program runs through Aug. 9, with more than 150 sessions planned.
