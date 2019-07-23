Kids find peace and fun at SoZo camp

Emily Woods balanced a plastic water pitcher on her head with a smile. During a relay game, about 20 of Emily’s teammates raced with paper cups of water to fill the pitcher. Quickly, the 12-year-old’s team managed to fill the pitcher before their opponents, and Emily was declared the winner. Her team emptied the water on her head to celebrate. But the youngster who lives in the Ocala National Forest didn’t mind getting soaked. Emily was enjoying herself along with about 100 other children ages 7 to 18 who attended the summer program on July 16 at Camp SoZo in the Ocala National Forest. The six-week-long summer camp program, which will end July 26, is sponsored by The Help Agency of the Forest. Children such as Emily, who live in the forest, and others attend the free camp, which lasts two nights and three days.
