Kicking Off

Joe Kelly taught physical education on Long Island for years. When he would ask his students what game they wanted to play, kickball was one of the top choices.
So when he was looking for another activity in The Villages, he recalled his teaching days and started a kickball game of his own.
The game played here would be familiar to anyone who played on a playground decades ago. Big red balls are used and a pitcher rolls the ball to a kicker at home plate. Players try to kick the ball past fielders and run bases as they would in baseball.
There are some variations on kickball rules used elsewhere. The game in The Villages uses shorter baselines — 50 feet — and bans sliding into a base.
