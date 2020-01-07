Keep it rolling

Bob Pine may seem like a natural on eight wheels, but he had a wobbly start.
It took the Village of Lynnhaven resident about a year to get used to in-line skating when he began in 2005.
“When I discovered I wasn’t falling anymore, I felt that was a pretty sizable improvement,” he said.
Pine now leads the Village Rollers, an in-line skating group. He said he hopes others will get their wheels turning.
They often attract comments from passersby who wish they could join in but are afraid of falling, member Dennis Goeske said.
But the group is an ideal place for novice skaters, he said.
“We’re all about safety. We’re not about speed or anything dangerous,” said Goeske, of the Village of Dunedin.
Members are happy to help others learn, he said.
