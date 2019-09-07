Katie Belle’s Honors vintage entertainers

Suzie Casta has performed at Katie Belle’s for eight years. She says Villagers are supportive and friendly.

 Max Gersh, Daily Sun

Norman Lee remembers performing in a sequined gown. Joe Beddia was doing his impression of “The Godfather” for a group of friends when a Katie Belle’s employee spotted his talent. Gerry “Rocky” Seader remembers performances that lasted until 1 a.m. on New Years Eve. After being paired up, Donna Moore and Shawn Dunning created a show that’s lasted at Katie Belle’s for 14 years. The month of October at Katie Belle’s is dedicated to honoring the venue’s longtime entertainers. During entertainer month, guests who purchase a dinner on the nights that the honorees perform will get a free slice of anniversary cake.

