Katie Belle’s Honors vintage entertainers

Norman Lee remembers performing in a sequined gown. Joe Beddia was doing his impression of “The Godfather” for a group of friends when a Katie Belle’s employee spotted his talent. Gerry “Rocky” Seader remembers performances that lasted until 1 a.m. on New Years Eve. After being paired up, Donna Moore and Shawn Dunning created a show that’s lasted at Katie Belle’s for 14 years. The month of October at Katie Belle’s is dedicated to honoring the venue’s longtime entertainers. During entertainer month, guests who purchase a dinner on the nights that the honorees perform will get a free slice of anniversary cake.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.