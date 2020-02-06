Karate 4 Life celebrates 10th anniversary with a prayer at Bacall Center

Mike Olson received a big surprise Saturday.
He opened the Karate 4 Life 10th Anniversary Celebration with a prayer at Bacall Recreation Center. But before the Village of Santiago resident got back to his seat, he was called back to the front of the crowd.
On Saturday, Olson joined about 75 group members and their guests to celebrate the karate group’s 10th anniversary.
He was called back up to receive a surprise promotion to his third-degree black belt. Lee Aiello and Don Kennedy, leaders of Karate 4 Life, presented Olson with his promotion.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
