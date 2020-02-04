Kansas Rocks The Sharon with classic Music show

Their energy never waned as the band Kansas rocked hard and harder for more than two hours Monday night at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
“Classic rock. That’s what its all about,” Dan Kurkiewicz, of the Village of Liberty Park, said before the show.
“Awesome!” Bruce Williams, of the Village of Fenney, said after the performance.
He said he has followed Kansas for decades and is a fan of Steve Walsh, the band’s original frontman, who was replaced in 2014 by vocalist Ronnie Platt.
“Ronnie Platt, really brings it home,” Williams said. “He did really great.”
