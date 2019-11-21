K-Tee the clown makes magic for young patients

From reading minds and making things disappear to turning a dollar bill into $20, Karen Tilton knows how to delight others.
Tilton, also known by her clown name K-Tee, began making others laugh with Clown Alley 179 in 2009. She specialized in magic until 2018, when her life was upended with a melanoma diagnosis.
After a year of treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center and a positive prognosis, Tilton was well enough to accept an invitation to bring her clown act to the Pediatric Melanoma Clinic at the center. There, she entertained more than a dozen children who had been diagnosed with the same cancer.
“I love working with kids, and it gives you a good feeling when you’re dealing with something,” said Tilton, of the Village of Tall Trees. “These kids are young, and you want to do all you can to make them feel good.”
