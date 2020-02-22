22K pounds of berries make a sweet festival

Hungry residents enjoyed strawberries in many forms Friday at the Brownwood Strawberry Festival. The annual event featured vendors, entertainment, carnival games, a pie-eating contest and more, with people nibbling on everything from strawberry popcorn to strawberry shortcake.
Becky Akins is a farmer at Akins Farm Fresh Produce, a farm about 25 miles south in Webster. Akins said her son, Keith, picked up 250 full flats of strawberries Friday morning to bring to the festival. “We’re one of the only vendors operated by a farm and farmers,” she said. “And we’re the only ones who sell strawberry onions.” Strawberry onions are a sidekick crop used for cooking and thought to keep away field pests, she said.
