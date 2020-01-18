5K helping students enter life’s fast lane

When racers take off next week in the Running With the Herd 5K, they also will help raise funds for student scholarships. The 5K race Jan. 25 is a fundraiser that Buffalo PRIDE, for Parents Responsible in Developing Education, started for the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships to Villages High School seniors. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the VHS football practice field and take runners — and walkers — through the charter school campus. A 100-meter Kids Dash will begin at 7:45 a.m. Participants can find more information and register online at runningwiththeherd5k.com through the end of the day Tuesday, or register in person beginning at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race.
PRIDE’s past president, Diane DeNicola, said 157 racers had registered by Friday and there was “plenty of room for more people.”
