Just add Water

All you need is a swimsuit.
Several levels of water volleyball are open to Villages residents.
For advanced and advanced-intermediate volleyball programs, there is a tryout process followed by a probationary period with the team. Players are warned that hard serves and spikes are a part of the game, and a certain skill level also is expected of those who participate in intermediate play.
But for basic water volleyball, all a Villager needs is his or her ID card, appropriate swim apparel and the desire to have fun.
