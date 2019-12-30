Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates Mancini’s music

Jukebox Saturday Night paid tribute to composer Henry Mancini at its performances Saturday. The 10-piece band, which included the saxophone, drums, trumpets and more, performed at 5 and 8 p.m. at Savannah Center and played a range of music composed by Mancini including “Moon River” from the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Baby Elephant Walk,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “The Brothers Go to Mothers,” and the “Pink Panther Theme.” Throughout the performance, the audience learned about Mancini’s early life, career and achievements. “We’ve got a great program for you today,” said Greg Parnell, drummer for Jukebox Saturday Night, at the beginning of the show. “We’re going to talk about one of America’s greatest composers, Mr. Henry Mancini.”
Parnell started by talking with the audience about where Mancini was born, where he grew up, who his parents were and where he went to college. In between pieces he shared more about the composer’s life based on the songs featured.
