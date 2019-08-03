Join the kubb club

Remember getting scolded for throwing things? Welcome to kubb, a game where throwing things is the point. And no one will yell. The outside game is a mix of bowling and horseshoes and is usually played on a rectangular patch of lawn or a sand court. The object is to knock over your opponents’ kubbs, or wooden blocks, by throwing wooden batons at them. Knock over the king before your opponent does. Points are awarded depending on how close the baton lands.
“It winds up being kind of crazy,” said Todd Dickson, organizer of The Villages Kubb. “Once the king is knocked over, the game is over and you start over.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.