Join the AED Army

Steve Waterhouse rushes to start CPR during a CPR/AED drill on Lowe Court in Village of Pine Ridge.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

When Lew Simon introduced himself to his new neighbors at a potluck when he moved to The Villages in March 2004, he also introduced life-saving opportunity for his neighborhood and many others. Simon designed and started the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, which now places AEDs in more than 200 neighborhoods in The Villages, along with thousands of CPR/AED trained residents and nearly 500 AED devices in place among

residential streets. “He fought extremely hard to get this going,” said Lt. John Longacre, emergency resource specialist with The Villages Public

Safety Department, who oversees the program.

