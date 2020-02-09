Join the AED Army

When Lew Simon introduced himself to his new neighbors at a potluck when he moved to The Villages in March 2004, he also introduced life-saving opportunity for his neighborhood and many others. Simon designed and started the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, which now places AEDs in more than 200 neighborhoods in The Villages, along with thousands of CPR/AED trained residents and nearly 500 AED devices in place among
residential streets. “He fought extremely hard to get this going,” said Lt. John Longacre, emergency resource specialist with The Villages Public
Safety Department, who oversees the program.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.