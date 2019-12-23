Johnson family out of the woods after a long, difficult journey

This is the first Christmas the Johnson family will spend in their new home in Belleview. And, with some help from the Hacienda North Social Club, they were able to decorate it for the occasion. Breaking the cycle of poverty within Ocala National Forest is no easy task. An estimated 40,000 to 45,000 people live there, with 22% of them falling below the poverty line — which means living below $25,750 for a family of four. Though the Johnson family has made their way out of the forest and into a new home, the struggle to make ends meet and find their way continues.
For more than three years, The Daily Sun has followed the Johnsons’ long journey through financial struggles and medical crises. John Johnson, father of four and husband to Jenny, had to have a heart transplant to survive. John received the transplant, and, with his family’s support, began recovery.
It was an Aug. 25 Daily Sun article that led Ron Gloud to persuade the Hacienda North Social Club to come together to help the family.
“I found myself sitting in my favorite chair and couldn’t stop thinking about all the family had been through, and I wanted to do something to help,” he said.
