‘John & Jen’ to open season four at The Studio Theatre

Set against the changing political climate of the 1950s through 1990s, “John & Jen” explores family relationships and how they are affected by differing beliefs.
It is the opening title of season four at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, and it opens for previews Sept. 24 and runs until Oct. 27.
The theme for season four is breaking through the political divide, and this show tackles just that.
John and Jen are a brother and sister with a close sibling relationship, but as they grow older and develop different beliefs, they have a harder time understanding each other.
