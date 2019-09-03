‘John & Jen’ to open season four at The Studio Theatre

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.