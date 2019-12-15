Jim Lyons, 3rd class coxswain, landed troops on D-Day

Jim Lyons, 93, quit school at 16 and was sworn into the Navy on his 17th birthday in 1943.
“My parents wouldn’t sign the papers for me to go in, and I was going to sign them myself, but my father finally gave up and signed them on the last day,” said the Village El Cortez resident.
He was hoping to be assigned to submarines, but he recalled at that time most recruits were being assigned to the amphibious forces in preparation for sea-borne invasions.
Following eight weeks training at Little Creek, Virginia, he completed 10 weeks advance training in Florida at Fort Pierce. By December of that year, he was on a ship headed to England.
He was stationed at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, England, where he was assigned to a 300-foot LST (Landing Ship Tank). These large ships were designed for transporting tanks, artillery and acting as a mother ship for smaller landing crafts known as Higgins boats. Still more training made up the third-class coxswain’s daily routine piloting a 36-foot Higgins boat and practicing landing troops ashore.
