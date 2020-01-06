Jewelry pouch design works for all women

When you are Lois Schammel — a talented seamstress, fan of jewelry and an avid traveler — you can create exactly what you need.
So when this Village of Fernandina resident found herself frustrated by the limitations of her jewelry pouch, she decided that she needed something different.
Then Schammel thought about how to design her own.
Once she had a plan, she sat down at her sewing machine to whip up what she saw in her imagination.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.