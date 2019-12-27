Jewelry design celebrates 20 years in business

Jewelry Design celebrated a big milestone this year.
The store is 20 years old and opened its first location in The Villages in November 1999.
Owned by Jay and Divya Gulati and their family, Jewelry Design offers a variety of jewelry pieces including diamond, gemstone, gold and silver jewelry in pendants, rings, earrings, bracelets and more.
The store carries jewelry from companies such as Pandora, Le Vian and Ever and Ever.
The store has two locations in The Villages. The location that opened 20 years ago is located in La Plaza Grande, and the store’s new second location in Southern Trace Plaza opened in November.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.