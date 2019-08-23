Jazz workshop brings back big band sound

If swing’s the thing, the Jazz Workshop can hit the right chord.
The resident group gathers at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Laurel Manor Recreation Center for a couple of hours of rehearsal.
Led by Tom Budzinski, the Jazz Workshop works on the big band sound made famous by such greats as Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey, as well as a mixture of other genres.
“We have musicians from all over the country,” Budzinski said. “We have retired band directors. Some just played way back in the day, and now they’ve really taken off.”
