Jazz singer has storied past, including brushes with fame

June Garrow used to rub elbows with Hank Williams, literally.
The 93-year-old Village Alhambra resident had her own singing radio show when she was a young woman in Montgomery, Alabama. She’d often pass Williams in the narrow hallway on her way out while he was on his way to his own show.
Garrow has spent much of her life on stage — first as a dancer, then a singer.
When she was 6 years old, she attended the Earle Cobb Dance Studio in San Antonio, Texas. But at 12, her dad refused to let her dance in public anymore.
