Jazz Lovers Club hosts concert to help Young musicians

With a little help from the Four Freshmen, several high school seniors could get the boost they need to pursue their musical careers. The famed jazz vocal quartet will perform 7 p.m. March 20 at Savannah Center. Tickets are $25, and are available by calling Walter Griffith at 352-750-1142, or at the Jazz Lovers Club’s meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
Proceeds from the concert will go toward the Bob Washington Jazz Scholarship, which was created by the Jazz Lovers Club and is now in its 11th year of existence.
“We hope that people will want to come and hear their unique sound and help support the jazz scholarship that is dear to us and is keeping jazz alive,” said Griffith, of the Village of Poinciana.
The Four Freshmen will perform tunes from the Great American Songbook, as well as its own arrangements of songs from other decades.
