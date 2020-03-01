It’s Polo season!

“If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.” That’s been the mission statement of The Villages Polo Club in recent years under the leadership of club director Paige Boone, and local polo enthusiasts can expect that won’t change anytime soon. As the club prepares to kick off its 23rd year of play Friday, excitement is coursing throughout the 250-acre polo facility for not only the upcoming 12 weeks of play — but beyond. “Anytime you start a new season, there’s a lot of excitement for everybody,” Boone said. “We’re excited about the different playing schedule this spring, and we’ve done a lot of traveling around to different clubs to see how we can make ours even better for the future. “Because like anything else in The Villages — if we do something, we want to do it the best way possible.” The opening weekend of the 2020 spring season begins at 3 p.m. Friday and continues at 1 p.m. on Sunday, serving as the first of 12 consecutive weeks of thrilling polo action at the club. Play is generally held for a dozen straight weeks during both the spring and fall months.
