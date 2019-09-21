It's in the stars

“Have you all done your homework?”
Even in The Villages, years after residents graduated from school and never looked back, there is homework to be done — specifically, a summer break assignment.
“I see a few of you got it done,” said Wendy Barta, the instructor for the evening. “You were able to sort the planets by their degree and put them in your charts. Now we’ll try to explain what that all means and how you can see the planets’ aspects by their clusters.”
Summer vacation is over for the Astrologers of The Villages, and about two dozen residents gathered back for the first meeting of the season at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to learn about stars, planets and reading charts.
