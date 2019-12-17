Innovative ideas inspire quilters in The Villages

Members of Mamie’s Quilters gathered for their Christmas party at Eisenhower Recreation Center. The group played a present-swapping game and opened bags of surprise quilted items.

 Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun

One quilter’s trash is another quilter’s treasure.

A few months ago, Michaelyn “Mike” Nicholls, of the Village of Antrim Dells, proposed the idea of a “Trash into Treasure” quilting challenge to the members of Mamie’s Quilters, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages.

The challenge was to take a label from an item out of a pantry and use the color scheme to make something quilted.

On Dec. 3 at the chapter’s weekly meeting at Eisenhower Recreation Center, all the quilters who made something for the challenge gathered in a circle. Each person had a strip of paper with a rule written on it.

