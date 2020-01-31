In wake of deadly fires in Australia, Villagers extend helping hands

Australia is in need of assistance as wildfires continue to burn across the country.
Since September, fires in the country have claimed at least 33 human lives and countless animals, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and scorched more than 25 million acres of land, according to The Associated Press. The world watched the deadly fires burn, and Villagers sprang into action to help in any way they could.
For the past few months, Janette France has been busy making pouches for orphaned baby wallabies, kangaroos and other marsupials. Seeing the devastation deeply affected France, who is a native Australian and has family in Melbourne and New South Wales.
“I had a sense of helplessness being this far away, and I wanted to do something,” France said.
