In tune with outdoors

The Outdoor Concert Series is back.
The series of concerts put on once a month from October to March in the Villages is a chance for Villages-based groups to perform for residents in the area.
The first show features Forever Young, set to perform at 2 p.m. today at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
The band formed about five years ago and includes five singers. It is a doo-wop, rock and Motown band that plays songs from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.
“We do a wide variety of fast songs and slow songs,” said Glorianne Lowe, one of the band members.
The group has played in the Outdoor Concert Series several times, and members are excited to get to open the 2019-20 season, said Lowe, of the Village De La Vista.
