In speedy hands

Members of the Castaways Electric RC Boat Worx Club have just one goal in mind: to make their boats better and faster.
They take the radio-controlled boats out twice a week on Lake Mira Mar, behind La Hacienda Recreation Center.
The Castaways welcome anyone who is interested to show up to the meetings, even if they don’t have a boat of their own. The 10-year-old group has members who are ready and willing to assist.
“You just need two hands to operate a radio, and it goes onward and upward from there,” said President Michael Pepe, of the Village of Lake Deaton.
The idea is that members start with slower boats and work their way up to faster equipment at their own comfort level. The boats can run anywhere from 35 to 75 mph.
Lake Mira Mar is used to run the boats and, in many instances, get them ready for racing on a larger body of water in Fruitland Park, where members race the boats two times a month.
