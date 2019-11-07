In search of presidential resting places

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.