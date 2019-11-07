In search of presidential resting places

Curious history buffs Jerry and Pat Dawes decided years ago to take their passion for the past on the road.
After 13 years, the Village of Fenney couple recently completed their 18-state quest to see the graves of all 39 deceased American presidents.
The adventure was an ongoing history class, Pat said.
“We didn’t know until we started doing this that five presidents are buried in Ohio,” she said. “Seven presidents are buried in Virginia, and six
are in New York. We learned a lot.”
Jerry said presidential gravesites are not necessarily elaborate memorials, as he had assumed before he and Pat got started.
