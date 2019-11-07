In search of presidential resting places

Since 2006, Village of Fenney residents Jerry and Pat Dawes have traveled to 18 different states to visit the graves of 39 presidents.

 Submitted photo

Curious history buffs Jerry and Pat Dawes decided years ago to take their passion for the past on the road.

After 13 years, the Village of Fenney couple recently completed their 18-state quest to see the graves of all 39 deceased American presidents.

The adventure was an ongoing history class, Pat said.

“We didn’t know until we started doing this that five presidents are buried in Ohio,” she said. “Seven presidents are buried in Virginia, and six

are in New York. We learned a lot.”

Jerry said presidential gravesites are not necessarily elaborate memorials, as he had assumed before he and Pat got started.

