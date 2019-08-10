In my garden: Villager believes lots of colors make her garden ‘Summery’

Fran Edgar grew up on a farm, and that’s where her love of gardening began. When she and her husband moved to their Village of Caroline home, she started to learn what plants grew best in her yard. She chose her plants based on what zones they grow in best, if they can tolerate the Florida heat, are drought tolerant, and by color. “It (my garden) looks more summery with all the colors,” Edgar said. She has stuck with red, yellow and blue colors to complement the greenery and the white rocks in her garden. “I do need a bit more red, though,” she commented. Once a week, Edgar has worked and tended to her yard.
