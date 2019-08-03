In my garden: Village De La Vista resident turned his yard into a garden path

When Hal and Carolyn Moorse were looking for a home in The Villages, they wanted a place with lots of trees. In the Village De La Vista, they found what they were looking for. Hal started gardening because of his mother, and he became a Master Gardener in 2002. Over the years, he has turned the couple’s yard into a garden path that goes around their home. He selected the flowers from looking at other people’s yards, receiving some as gifts and acquiring others from stores. Every day except Sunday, Hal works for about a half-hour a day on his garden, and once every couple of months, he works at the Memorial Garden at North Lake Presbyterian Church.
