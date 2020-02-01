If it’s art it’s for sale or Display this month

February may be a shorter month, but several resident art groups have filled the calendar with shows and sales. Attendees can check out what their fellow neighbors have been making, whether it’s a two-dimensional painting or a three-dimensional sculpture. Admission is free to all of these events. Kicking things off is the Laurel Clay Artists, who will present their annual sale from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. About 15 members will have various items made from clay available for purchase, including bowls, planters, vases, sculptures, “a lot of functional things,” Sally Gage said. These creations are made either from the pottery wheel or by hand.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.