Hurricane activity likely up in October

It’s not over yet. After hurricane season peaks in September, storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t go away. In fact, it’s still raging. Right now, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring Hurricane Lorenzo near the Azores and two tropical disturbances, one in the northwest Caribbean and another near the Bahamas. And a short-term outlook issued Tuesday by Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project forecast the first two weeks of October will have above-normal hurricane activity. “Just because we’re past the climatological peak doesn’t mean the season’s over,” said Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University. Lorenzo is too far away to directly impact Florida, and it’s too early to tell what effects the other disturbances may have. But weather forecasters think key indicators like high sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico will increase the chance of another potential storm.
