Humperdinck, romantic music icon, still battles nerves

After nearly 50 years, Engelbert Humperdinck still gets a little stage fright. “My hands are cold, and I’m jumping up and down,” said Humperdinck, who is known for his romantic classics like “Release Me” and “After the Lovin.”“You’d think I’d get used to it, but I don’t.” But once he’s on stage, everything changes. Humperdinck said the rewards of appreciation he feels when he’s on stage are actually what he enjoys most.
Humperdinck will bring his “Reflections” tour to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.