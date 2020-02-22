Humanists club discusses arts, humanities and travel

Three years ago, the Humanists Club held its first meeting in a small room at Canal Street Recreation Center, expecting a modest turnout. “The first Sunday that we met, we had 150 people show up,” said co-founder Jim Bucko. “So we had to get a bigger room.” Now, regular attendance is at about 140 people. The club meets weekly and features presentations and discussions on topics like travel, humanities and liberal arts. Twice a month, the group plays trivia and plays videos, such as a TED Talk video featuring a theoretical physicist. Members discuss what they’ve watched afterward. A live presentation takes place the other two weeks, such as doctors presenting on topics like medical marijuana.
“There’s a contingent of people that has been growing over the decades that are more interested in scientific and social topics,” said Bucko, of the Village of Mallory Square.
