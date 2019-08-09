Hula hoops combine fitness, creativity

Art is Rhylie Stavridis’ favorite subject, said her grandmother, Geralyn Trussler, as three of her grandchildren wrapped colored tape around hula hoops.
She was one of about two dozen grandchildren who decorated their hula hoops before dancing with them at the Camp Villages Hula Hoop activity Wednesday at Burnsed Recreation Center.
“I just liked making your own design,” Rhylie, 10, of Danbury, Connecticut, said after. “And I liked playing with the hula hoop.”
Camp Villages provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their family. The program, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosts about 4,000 children, ranging in age from 3 to 16, each summer, said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager and Camp Villages coordinator for the recreation department. In recent years, a monthly event was added to the Camp Villages lineup. The 19th Camp Villages summer program ends today, completing more than 150 sessions.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.