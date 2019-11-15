How to arm yourself against flu season

It’s still not too late to get your best shot of protection from the flu before we hit peak season. Influenza rates are increasing statewide, including in Sumter County. “Currently, we are seeing activity above what is normally seen this time of year,” said Megan McCarthy, senior health educator and public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Sumter County (DOH-Sumter). “Though it is impossible to predict how influenza activity will progress through this season, early data is signaling that we likely will have an active season.” Nationally, seasonal influenza activity remains low, but is increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The flu shot remains the most effective way to arm against the virus, experts say.
