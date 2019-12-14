Houses of worship celebrate holidays with performances

The holidays are upon us, and local houses of worship are doing their part to celebrate with concerts and shows all December long. More than 20 Villages-area churches have holiday events on their calendars this month that are open to the public. That includes New Covenant United Methodist Church, which presents “HARK: Angels Visit When We Sing” at its Summerhill Campus tonight and Sunday.
“This is New Covenant’s annual concert,” according to Jo Jones, communications manager for the church. “The combined choirs of New Covenant will be joined by our handbells, chamber orchestra, multiple pianos and guest soloists.”
Shows are 7 tonight and 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are free, and a love offering will be accepted at the concert.
