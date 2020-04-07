Hospital auxiliary raising money for new heart center

Lou Emmert, the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation volunteer coordinator, walks along the bricks in the Sharon L. Morse Celebration Garden at the hospital.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Every year, UF Health The Villages Auxiliary Foundation works to improve the lives patients through volunteer work and fundraising.

This year, the foundation is raising funds for the UF Health The Villages Hospital’s upcoming heart center. At their February gala, Hearts for Our Hospital, they presented the hospital with a $300,000 check and raised an additional $80,000 for future needs at the hospital.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.