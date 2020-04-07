Hospital auxiliary raising money for new heart center

Every year, UF Health The Villages Auxiliary Foundation works to improve the lives patients through volunteer work and fundraising.
This year, the foundation is raising funds for the UF Health The Villages Hospital’s upcoming heart center. At their February gala, Hearts for Our Hospital, they presented the hospital with a $300,000 check and raised an additional $80,000 for future needs at the hospital.
