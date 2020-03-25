Hospice volunteers play important role in care

Jo Magram volunteers weekly at The Villages Hospice House, a facility of Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, to show gratitude for how lovingly the staff treated her late husband, Rick Magram.

 Submitted photo

Every Thursday morning, Jo Magram and Ralph Bischoff drive to The Villages Hospice House.

Once inside the 24-bed facility, which is part of Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, they part ways.

As a volunteer server, Bischoff visits all occupied rooms, jotting down breakfast and drink orders for patients, family members and friends.

In the kitchen, Magram might start another pot of coffee while she fires up the waffle iron and preheats the oven.

Between 8 a.m. and noon, she prepares everything from scrambled eggs and bacon to sausage gravy, muffins and cereals with fruit.

