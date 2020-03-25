Hospice volunteers play important role in care

Every Thursday morning, Jo Magram and Ralph Bischoff drive to The Villages Hospice House.
Once inside the 24-bed facility, which is part of Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, they part ways.
As a volunteer server, Bischoff visits all occupied rooms, jotting down breakfast and drink orders for patients, family members and friends.
In the kitchen, Magram might start another pot of coffee while she fires up the waffle iron and preheats the oven.
Between 8 a.m. and noon, she prepares everything from scrambled eggs and bacon to sausage gravy, muffins and cereals with fruit.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.