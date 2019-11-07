Hospice house needs more caring helpers

Being a volunteer at The Villages Hospice House boils down to days filled with small actions. Volunteers prepare meals, greet guests and hold people’s hands. But these small tasks are often what means the most to patients in hospice care and their families. As The Villages Hospice House moves patients into Mariposa House, its new building, and renovates the old one, officials are looking to expand the volunteer staff to continue providing such important care. Volunteer training sessions are coming up at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15 and Dec. 6. “We’ve trained about 100 people since April and need about 100 more,” said Heidi Gaumet, volunteer specialist for The Villages Hospice House and The Lane Purcell House in Sumterville, both of which are operated by Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.