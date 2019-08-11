Hope Lutheran Church celebrates end of summer

The offer of free haircuts for her three children attracted Summerfield resident Bobbi Arbogast to the End of Summer Celebration on Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir Campus.
The four-hour event attracted about 150 people within its first two hours alone and included free lunch of hotdogs and hamburgers, a dozen children’s games, bingo, crafts and other activities overlooking Lake Weir.
“This is definitely a huge community service,” Arbogast said. “They all needed haircuts. They’re so expensive. You’re looking at $20 per person.”
She said she had been to the church a couple of times before.
“They’re really awesome people here. They’re really friendly.”
