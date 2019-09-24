Homecoming week activities kick off

School spirit and Buffalo pride are on full display this week at The Villages Charter School, and residents in and around The Villages are invited to help bring the excitement up a notch. A classic movie on the lawn and a football game during which the boys cheer on the girls are just a couple of the special activities that lead up to the much-anticipated homecoming football game on Friday, when VHS takes on Trinity Catholic High School. While students at the high school and middle school are dressing up every day and participating in various activities this week, the public is invited to attend three events at The Villages High School’s football field. Local residents can look forward to a movie night today, the Powderpuff football game Wednesday and the homecoming football game Friday.
