Home-state traditions migrate to The Villages

Each year when Elaine Bastl puts up her Christmas tree she hides a shiny pickle ornament. The tradition, which is common in the Midwest, allows guests of all ages search for the hidden pickle. Whoever finds it then receives a small gift or gets to open the first Christmas package.
Although Bastl isn’t quite sure how the tradition began, the Missouri native enjoys the fun that hanging the pickle brings to her family each Christmas.
And Bastl is just one of many Villagers who have moved to the community from somewhere else in the country and brought that region’s holiday traditions with them. Some of these traditions include making special foods or finding unique ways to spend time with family.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
