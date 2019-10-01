Home for veteran finally taking shape

After months of anticipation, construction on Sgt. Pam Kelly’s new home has finally gotten off the ground. As of Friday, a foundation had been poured, concrete blocks had been laid and roof trusses were being set in place on the project that Villagers for Veterans and other resident groups spent more than a year raising funds for. Fundraising for the handicapped-accessible, smart home in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens began in January 2018. It will be almost two years since the project began when the keys are finally presented to Kelly, a disabled Army veteran. “It has been a year and a half, and we thought it would be done in six months,” said Marie Bogdonoff, president of Villagers for Veterans. “I’m happy to tell everyone that has donated to the project that I didn’t take the money and run off to Cuba. It’s really happening.”
