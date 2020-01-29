Holocaust Torah arrives at Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein was teary-eyed as the Torah scroll arrived in the sanctuary of Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford.
“I can’t believe I’m getting overwhelmed,” Sonnenstein told congregants. “But this is a special scroll. And, after 75 years, she is home.”
The Torah scroll dates back to 1850 in what is now the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic. It was presented to Temple Shalom during regular Shabbat Services on Friday night, when it was used for the first time since before World War II.
The scroll survived World War II and the Nazi takeover of the region by being sent to the Jewish Museum in Prague, which served as a warehouse of Jewish artifacts during the conflict.
