Holidays to ring in more travel records

Santa’s sleigh is more likely to get stuck in traffic this holiday season. That’s because he’ll have to compete with a record number of people traveling to celebrate Christmas. More than 115 million Americans, including 6.1 million Floridians, will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday season that includes Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to a forecast from AAA, the Auto Club Group. The projected volume of nationwide and Florida travelers marks another record year since the group began tracking Christmas travel in 2001. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
Nationwide travel will grow by more than 4 million people, while travel from Florida will grow by 300,000, according to AAA.
But travel to and from Florida may prove difficult this weekend because of forecast stormy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
