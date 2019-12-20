Holiday spirit, fun highlight tourney

Chilly temperatures and more wind didn’t deter pickleball players from getting into the holiday spirit — or playing well — Thursday at Rohan Recreation Center. Male and female players rated at 3.5, 4.5 or above 4.5 donned Santa Claus hats and other Christmas-related attire on the second and final day of the Mixed Doubles Villages Holiday Fun Tournament, which had participants switch partners after each game in round-robin play. For example, each female player in the 4.5+ competition had the opportunity to play one game with their original male partner before teaming up with the rest of the male players in their respective bracket. “I do like that, I do, because a lot of them are my friends, and I don’t get to really play with them because I don’t come down here a lot,” said Sandy Civitarese, who participated in the 4.5 competition. “I used to play in the Rohan league, so some of them I had played with. So, I was able to play with them today, and it just brought back good old times.”
