Holiday Extravaganza

Last year, members of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department staff marched in The Villages Christmas Parade as gingerbread cookies, complete with vanilla frosting and gumdrop buttons.
They’re planning to go all out again this year, leading the parade dressed as the Grinch and the Whos of Whoville with a firetruck from The Villages Public Safety Department decorated as their sleigh.
But the recreation department isn’t the only group filled with Christmas spirit.
Flag twirlers, dog lovers, club members and more will dress up and decorate their cars, carts and pets to spread holiday cheer in Saturday’s parade at The Villages Polo Club. Gates open at 10 a.m., and the parade starts at noon.
“There will be many uniquely decorated golf carts, fellow dressed-up Villagers and plenty of music for a day of fun,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with the recreation department.
