Holiday decorations: follow the guidelines

It’s time to start the annual climb up to the attic, as decorations for the Villages entry signs and gate houses can go up starting Sunday. Sam Wartinbee, director of the District Property Management Department, said it’s important people adhere to the guidelines set out by the district. “I don’t want to be the Grinch for anyone,” he said. “If there are decorations that don’t follow the policy then they have to come down, and no one wants that.” To keep the holiday cheer high and the safety risks low follow these few guidelines.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.